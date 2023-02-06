UrduPoint.com

Putin Sends Condolences To Assad Over Earthquake In Syria - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Putin Sends Condolences to Assad Over Earthquake in Syria - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad over the earthquake that occurred in the country and said that Russia is ready to provide assistance to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey. The tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia.

According to the latest data by the Syrian Health Ministry, 237 people died and 639 were injured.

"Dear Mr. President, I would like to express my most sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the earthquake that occurred in the northern regions of Syria. We share the sorrow and pain for those who lost their loved ones, we hope for the speedy recovery of all the victims and are ready to provide the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of this natural disaster," Putin said in a telegram.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Died Vladimir Putin Aleppo All Share

Recent Stories

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military ex ..

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military exercise continuing in UAE

3 minutes ago
 Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL ..

Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL’s impact on their careers

23 minutes ago
 Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated ..

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated to Pakistan from UAE today

1 hour ago
 Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 ..

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 dead, many trapped

2 hours ago
 China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.