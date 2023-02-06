Putin Sends Condolences to Assad Over Earthquake in Syria - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad over the earthquake that occurred in the country and said that Russia is ready to provide assistance to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey. The tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia.

According to the latest data by the Syrian Health Ministry, 237 people died and 639 were injured.

"Dear Mr. President, I would like to express my most sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the earthquake that occurred in the northern regions of Syria. We share the sorrow and pain for those who lost their loved ones, we hope for the speedy recovery of all the victims and are ready to provide the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of this natural disaster," Putin said in a telegram.