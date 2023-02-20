Putin Sends Condolences to Brazilian President Over Flooding Tragedy in Sao Paulo- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the tragic floods that occurred in Brazil's state of Sao Paulo, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that due to heavy rains, flooding and landslides in Sao Paulo at least 36 people have been killed and more than 330 people were left without homes.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my most sincere condolences in connection with the tragic floods in the state of Sao Paulo. Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones and hopes for the speedy recovery from the consequences of this natural disaster," Putin said in a telegram.