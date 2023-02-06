Putin Sends Condolences to Erdogan on Numerous Earthquake Victims - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with numerous victims as a result of a powerful earthquake in Turkey, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 04:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces and was followed by numerous aftershocks. Destruction and numerous fatalities have been reported across Turkey following the earthquake.

As per the latest data, 284 people were killed and 2,383 were injured.

"Please accept our deepest condolences on the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful earthquake in your country. Please convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected as a result of the rampant disaster. We are ready to provide necessary assistance in this regard," Putin said in a telegram, published by the Kremlin.