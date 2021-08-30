(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram offering his condolences on Monday to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach over the death of his predecessor Jacques Rogge.

"Dear Mr. Bach, accept [my] deep condolences concerning the death of the Honorary President of the International Olympic Committee, Jacques Rogge.

The passing of this bright and talented man is a large and unbearable loss," the telegram read.

The Russian president also said the country will remember Rogge as its friend, who played an important part in the success of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games.

Once a chief of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees, Rogge was the eighth IOC president and served from 2001 to 2013. On Sunday, the IOC announced that he passed away at the age of 79.