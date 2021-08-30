UrduPoint.com

Putin Sends Condolences To IOC Chief Over Predecessor's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Putin Sends Condolences to IOC Chief Over Predecessor's Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram offering his condolences on Monday to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach over the death of his predecessor Jacques Rogge.

"Dear Mr. Bach, accept [my] deep condolences concerning the death of the Honorary President of the International Olympic Committee, Jacques Rogge.

The passing of this bright and talented man is a large and unbearable loss," the telegram read.

The Russian president also said the country will remember Rogge as its friend, who played an important part in the success of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games.

Once a chief of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees, Rogge was the eighth IOC president and served from 2001 to 2013. On Sunday, the IOC announced that he passed away at the age of 79.

Related Topics

Russia Man Vladimir Putin Sochi Sunday Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

2 minutes ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

7 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

32 minutes ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

47 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.