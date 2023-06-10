UrduPoint.com

Putin Sends Condolences To Kazakh President Over Wildfires In Country's East - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, over massive wildfires scorching the country's east, the Kremlin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, over massive wildfires scorching the country's east, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly (Tokayev), please accept the words of sincere sympathy and support in connection with the disaster that has struck the eastern regions of Kazakhstan � large-scale wildfires," the message read.

Putin said he was confident that the tragic consequences will be overcome and the affected areas will return to a normal life.

A wildfire broke out in the Batpayev forestry in Kazakhstan's eastern region of Abai on Thursday due to lightning strikes.

Firefighters were unable to put out the blaze quickly because the machinery could not access the area. Authorities reported that 14 forestry workers were killed in the fire.

The latest information suggests fire has engulfed over 60,000 hectares (148,200 acres) of land. Emergency services report that over 1,000 specialists from various departments as well as more than 200 units of equipment and 11 helicopters are involved in firefighting efforts, which are complicated by high temperatures, wind gusts and a large burning area.

