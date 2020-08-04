Putin Sends Condolences to Lebanese President Over Beirut Blast Casualties - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun in connection with the casualties and massive destruction caused by a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russia shares the grief of the Lebanese people. I ask you to convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected," Putin said.