Putin Sends Condolences To Lebanese President Over Beirut Blast Casualties - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun in connection with the casualties and massive destruction caused by a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russia shares the grief of the Lebanese people. I ask you to convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected," Putin said.

More Stories From World

