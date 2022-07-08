Putin Sends Condolences to Wife, Mother of Deseased Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Abe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences in a telegram to the wife and mother of the deceased ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the document was published on the Kremlin website.

Abe died Friday at the Nara Medical University Hospital after being shot several times during a public speech. He was 67 years old.

"Dear Mrs. Yoko Abe, dear Mrs. Akie Abe, please accept our deep condolences on the death of your son and husband Shinzo Abe," the telegram says. " I wish you and your family strength and courage in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss."