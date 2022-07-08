UrduPoint.com

Putin Sends Condolences To Wife, Mother Of Deseased Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Abe

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences in a telegram to the wife and mother of the deceased ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the document was published on the Kremlin website.

Abe died Friday at the Nara Medical University Hospital after being shot several times during a public speech. He was 67 years old.

"Dear Mrs. Yoko Abe, dear Mrs. Akie Abe, please accept our deep condolences on the death of your son and husband Shinzo Abe," the telegram says. " I wish you and your family strength and courage in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss."

