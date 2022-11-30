UrduPoint.com

Putin Sends Condolences To Xi Over Death Of Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Putin Sends Condolences to Xi Over Death of Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping in connection to the death of the former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, China Central Television (CCTV) reported that Jiang Zemin died aged 96 after suffering from leukemia complicated by multiple organ failure.

"Dear Mr. Chairman, please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of the former Chairman of the People's Republic of China and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Jiang Zemin. An important period of China's recent history, marked by great achievements in economic and social development, as well as the strengthening of international positions, is inextricably linked with the name of this outstanding statesman," Putin's telegram said.

The Russian president added that Jiang made an invaluable contribution to the development of Russian-Chinese relations, bringing them to the level of trust-based partnership and strategic cooperation.

"The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which we signed with him in 2001, laid the foundation for a qualitative increase in the entire range of bilateral ties," the message read.

Putin stressed that the bright memory of such an authoritative politician and wonderful man as Jiang will forever remain in his heart. The Russian leader also asked to convey the words of the most sincere sympathy to the relatives and friends of the deceased, as well as to all the friendly people of China.

