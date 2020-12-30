Putin Sends Congratulatory Letters to Trump, Biden - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulatory messages to US President-elect Joe Biden and outgoing President Donald Trump on the occasion of Christmas and the coming New Year, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

According to the Kremlin, in his message for Biden, the Russian leader noted that "the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges that the world faced this year have showcased the need for broad international cooperation."

Putin also expressed confidence that Russia and the United States could largely contribute to strengthening global stability and security through their bilateral cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect.

"The Russian leader wished US President Donald Trump merry Christmas and New Year holidays and wished him good health, cheerfulness and well-being. He also wished all the US citizens happiness and prosperity," the Kremlin continued.