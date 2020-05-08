Putin Sends Congratulatory Message to Georgia, Ukraine on 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message marking the 75th anniversary of the victory against Nazi Germany in World War II to the people of Georgia and Ukraine, among other states, the Kremlin press service said on Friday

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent congratulatory messages to the leaders and citizens of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as the people of Georgia and Ukraine marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II," the Kremlin said.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9.