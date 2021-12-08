Putin Sends Congratulatory Message to German Chancellor Scholz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Olaf Scholz, who was appointed as a German chancellor on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Relations between Russia and Germany have traditionally been of great importance not only for the people of our countries but also for the whole of Europe.

I look forward to establishing a constructive dialogue with you and working together on topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda. This, undoubtedly, would meet the fundamental interests of Russians and Germans, would contribute to the strengthening of stability and security at the regional and global levels," Putin said in a message, as quoted by the Kremlin.