Putin Sends Congratulatory Telegram To Charles III On Accession To British Throne -Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to the new UK monarch Charles III on his accession to the throne, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on his accession to the throne," the Kremlin said on social media.

Putin wished the new king success, good health, and all the best, according to the text of the telegram published on the Kremlin website.

