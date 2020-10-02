UrduPoint.com
Putin Sends Letter To Trump, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:34 PM

Putin Sends Letter to Trump, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, wishing him and his wife Melania a swift recovery from the coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, wishing him and his wife Melania a swift recovery from the coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Friday.

In his letter, Putin wished Trump and the first lady of the US "a speedy recovery" and "voiced sincere support in this tough moment," according to the Kremlin.

"I am sure that your vital power, cheerfulness and optimism will help you defeat this dangerous virus," Putin said.

