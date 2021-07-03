UrduPoint.com
Putin Sends Lukashenko Congratulatory Message On Belarus' Independence Day - Kremlin

Sat 03rd July 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the Belarusian Independence Day, the Kremlin said Saturday.

Belarus celebrates this holiday on July 3. On this day in 1944, Soviet soldiers freed city of Minsk from the Nazi Germany's forces.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin sent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a congratulatory telegram on the occasion of the national holiday, Independence Day. The Russian leader said in his message that July 3 is a special date in the history of Belarus, as the liberation of Minsk from Nazi Germany invaders was one of the crucial victories in the Great Patriotic War," the Kremlin said.

Putin said in the telegram he was certain the two countries would continue strengthening their ties and promoting integration across Eurasia.

