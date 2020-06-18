Putin Sends Nazarbayev Message of Support After News of Coronavirus Infection - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of support to Nursulatan Nazarbayev after news that the former president of Kazakhstan tested positive for COVID-19, the Kremlin press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of support to Nursulatan Nazarbayev after news that the former president of Kazakhstan tested positive for COVID-19, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"I would like to support you sincerely, as a friend, in these difficult times," Putin said in the message and wished Nazarbayev speedy recovery.