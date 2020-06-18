UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Sends Nazarbayev Message Of Support After News Of Coronavirus Infection - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:58 PM

Putin Sends Nazarbayev Message of Support After News of Coronavirus Infection - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of support to Nursulatan Nazarbayev after news that the former president of Kazakhstan tested positive for COVID-19, the Kremlin press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of support to Nursulatan Nazarbayev after news that the former president of Kazakhstan tested positive for COVID-19, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"I would like to support you sincerely, as a friend, in these difficult times," Putin said in the message and wished Nazarbayev speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

9 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements in lockdo ..

3 minutes ago

China's Economy Gaining Momentum in Q2 With Strong ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.