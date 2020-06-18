- Home
- World
- News
- Putin Sends Nazarbayev Message of Support After News of Coronavirus Infection - Kremlin
Putin Sends Nazarbayev Message Of Support After News Of Coronavirus Infection - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:58 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of support to Nursulatan Nazarbayev after news that the former president of Kazakhstan tested positive for COVID-19, the Kremlin press service said Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of support to Nursulatan Nazarbayev after news that the former president of Kazakhstan tested positive for COVID-19, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.
"I would like to support you sincerely, as a friend, in these difficult times," Putin said in the message and wished Nazarbayev speedy recovery.