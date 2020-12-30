UrduPoint.com
Putin Sends New Year Greetings To Indian Leaders, Stresses Strategic Partnership - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Putin Sends New Year Greetings to Indian Leaders, Stresses Strategic Partnership - Embassy

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent New Year greetings to India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and underscored the upward trajectory of the strategic relationship between the two countries, Moscow's embassy in the country said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his greetings on the New Year 2021 to President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi," a statement from the Russian embassy read. "He noted that Russia and India were connected by relations of privileged strategic partnership, which, despite this year's difficulties and problems, including the coronavirus pandemic, are developing confidently.

"

The Russian president also stressed that Moscow and New Delhi maintain dialogue and pursue promising ventures in various fields, all while upholding fruitful cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

Putin also expressed hope that the two countries would continue to work to step up constructive bilateral cooperation and coordination in a wide range of regions and global agendas, the embassy's statement said.

Putin on Wednesday sent out holiday's greeting to a large number of world leaders, including both outgoing US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden as well as to the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

