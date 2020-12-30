UrduPoint.com
Putin Sends New Year Greetings To Trump, Biden - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:51 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulatory messages to US President-elect Joe Biden and outgoing President Donald Trump on the occasion of Christmas and the coming New Year, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulatory messages to US President-elect Joe Biden and outgoing President Donald Trump on the occasion of Christmas and the coming New Year, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

As quoted in a press release on Kremlin website, in his message to Biden, the Russian leader noted that "the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges which the world faced in the outgoing year testified to the importance of broad international cooperation."

Putin also expressed confidence that "by building a relationship in the spirit of equality and consideration for each other's interests, Russia and the United States could contribute much to enhancing stability and security at the regional and global levels.

"

"The Russian President extended Christmas and New Year greetings to President of the United States of America Donald Trump and wished him and his family good health, high spirits and well-being, and happiness and prosperity to all people in the United States," the Kremlin said.

Putin sent seasonal greetings to many other world leaders as well, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of the EAEU member-states, among others. In his letters, the Russian leader recalled the achievements of bilateral relations in 2020 and laid out the priorities for the coming year.

