Putin Sends New Year Greetings to World Leaders, Talks Priorities of Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday wished a happy new year in messages to counterparts from different countries, laying out the priorities of Russia's bilateral relations with their respective states.

In greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the New Year and the upcoming Chinese New year, Putin said that Moscow and Beijing had succeeded in maintaining the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation during 2020, including via coordinated efforts within the United Nations and other international organizations. The Russian president also noted that the bilateral trade with China remained high despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am confident that the upcoming year will be marked by new achievements in our joint work to promote the entire range of bilateral relations in the spirit of the Treaty on Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation, the 20th anniversary of which we will be marking soon," Putin wrote in the message to Xi, as quoted on the Kremlin's website.

Addressing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the Russian president stressed the importance of preserving the dynamics of the bilateral relations and trade, as well as asserted Moscow's readiness to work together "to address important issues on the bilateral agenda and to strengthen stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region."

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received New Year's messages from Putin in which he said that a Russian-UK relationship built on equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests would "help solve many key problems of our time, as well as strengthen security and stability in Europe and in the world as a whole."

�In a message to French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin praised the direct bilateral dialogue between Moscow and Paris throughout the year amid the many emerging challenges � from terrorist attacks to COVID-19.

"Vladimir Putin expressed hope that Russia and France would continue to work together in the interests of promoting bilateral ties and strengthening stability and security in Europe," the Kremlin said in a press release.

Russia remains committed to continuing to facilitate a full crisis settlement in Syria and making joint efforts toward enhancing the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, Putin said in greetings to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Russian president wrote to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, that Moscow and Minsk made important achievements in the bilateral cooperation during the outgoing year, despite its many challenges.

"The Russian leader expressed hope that work would continue on building up mutually beneficial bilateral ties, strengthening the Union State [of Russia and Belarus], EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization], as well as the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States], which the Republic of Belarus will soon chair," the Kremlin wrote.

In greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin noted with satisfaction the progress in Russian-Turkish relations across all key areas. According to the Russian president, the bilateral cooperation in energy, trade and defense, among other spheres, was preserved at a high level despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Putin praised the progress of the bilateral relations with Venezuela in 2020, especially with regard to energy and trade projects, in greetings to Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, expressing hope to continue the coordination of efforts on the international arena.

"In his greetings to President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, Vladimir Putin noted that developing friendly Russian-Moldovan relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas would meet the two countries' long-term interests," the Kremlin said.

Russia pays high significance to the friendly relations with Israel, Putin wrote to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Russian President expressed hope that in 2021, the two countries will continue to work together to expand the entire range of bilateral ties, as well as cooperate in solving urgent problems on the regional and global agenda. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two states, and is in line with ensuring security and stability in the middle East," the Kremlin said.