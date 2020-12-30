UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Sends New Year Greetings To World Leaders, Talks Priorities Of Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Putin Sends New Year Greetings to World Leaders, Talks Priorities of Bilateral Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday wished a happy new year in messages to counterparts from different countries, laying out the priorities of Russia's bilateral relations with their respective states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday wished a happy new year in messages to counterparts from different countries, laying out the priorities of Russia's bilateral relations with their respective states.

In greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the New Year and the upcoming Chinese New year, Putin said that Moscow and Beijing had succeeded in maintaining the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation during 2020, including via coordinated efforts within the United Nations and other international organizations. The Russian president also noted that the bilateral trade with China remained high despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am confident that the upcoming year will be marked by new achievements in our joint work to promote the entire range of bilateral relations in the spirit of the Treaty on Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation, the 20th anniversary of which we will be marking soon," Putin wrote in the message to Xi, as quoted on the Kremlin's website.

Addressing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the Russian president stressed the importance of preserving the dynamics of the bilateral relations and trade, as well as asserted Moscow's readiness to work together "to address important issues on the bilateral agenda and to strengthen stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region."

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received New Year's messages from Putin in which he said that a Russian-UK relationship built on equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests would "help solve many key problems of our time, as well as strengthen security and stability in Europe and in the world as a whole."

�In a message to French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin praised the direct bilateral dialogue between Moscow and Paris throughout the year amid the many emerging challenges � from terrorist attacks to COVID-19.

"Vladimir Putin expressed hope that Russia and France would continue to work together in the interests of promoting bilateral ties and strengthening stability and security in Europe," the Kremlin said in a press release.

Russia remains committed to continuing to facilitate a full crisis settlement in Syria and making joint efforts toward enhancing the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, Putin said in greetings to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Russian president wrote to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, that Moscow and Minsk made important achievements in the bilateral cooperation during the outgoing year, despite its many challenges.

"The Russian leader expressed hope that work would continue on building up mutually beneficial bilateral ties, strengthening the Union State [of Russia and Belarus], EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization], as well as the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States], which the Republic of Belarus will soon chair," the Kremlin wrote.

In greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin noted with satisfaction the progress in Russian-Turkish relations across all key areas. According to the Russian president, the bilateral cooperation in energy, trade and defense, among other spheres, was preserved at a high level despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Putin praised the progress of the bilateral relations with Venezuela in 2020, especially with regard to energy and trade projects, in greetings to Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, expressing hope to continue the coordination of efforts on the international arena.

"In his greetings to President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, Vladimir Putin noted that developing friendly Russian-Moldovan relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas would meet the two countries' long-term interests," the Kremlin said.

Russia pays high significance to the friendly relations with Israel, Putin wrote to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Russian President expressed hope that in 2021, the two countries will continue to work together to expand the entire range of bilateral ties, as well as cooperate in solving urgent problems on the regional and global agenda. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two states, and is in line with ensuring security and stability in the middle East," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister World United Nations Syria Israel Moscow Russia Europe China France Minsk Beijing Paris Progress Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Belarus Moldova Venezuela Middle East Tayyip Erdogan 2020 All From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Committee constituted for recommendations & adopti ..

53 seconds ago

FCA officially launches smart &#039;UAE-TIR&#039;, ..

11 minutes ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

55 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi wraps up the year with dazzling shows of ..

11 minutes ago

Russia adds 26,513 COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

China's national legislature condemns negative con ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.