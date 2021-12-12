Putin Sent Condolences to Biden Regarding 'Tragic Aftermath' of Tornado in US - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to US President Joe Biden regarding the tragic consequences of the tornado in several US states.

"Dear Mr. President, accept (our) sincere condolences regarding the tragic aftermath of the tornado that hit Kentucky and a number of other states," Putin said in his message.

Late on Friday and on Saturday, a series of tornadoes barrelled through the central and southern United States, leaving a trail of destruction and casualties behind. In Kentucky alone, the death toll could exceed 100 people, according to the governor.