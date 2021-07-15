UrduPoint.com
Putin Sent Condolences To Merkel Over Tragic Consequences Of Cyclone In Germany

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:24 PM

Putin Sent Condolences to Merkel Over Tragic Consequences of Cyclone in Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in connection with the tragic consequences of a cyclone that struck western Germany, a corresponding telegram was published by the Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in connection with the tragic consequences of a cyclone that struck western Germany, a corresponding telegram was published by the Kremlin.

"Dear Mr.

Federal President, Dear Madam Federal Chancellor, please accept our deep condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the cyclone that struck the western lands of Germany," the telegram says.

The Russian leader conveyed words of sincere sympathy and support to those who lost their loved ones as a result of the rampant disaster, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected.

More Stories From World

