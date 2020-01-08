Putin Sent Condolences to Zelenskyy Following Crash of Ukrainian Jet Near Tehran - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the crash of a Ukrainian passenger jet near Tehran, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board.

According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, 179 people died in the crash, including 32 foreigners.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he expressed sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran. The Russian head of state conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of those killed," the Kremlin said.