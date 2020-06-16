MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, discussed by phone the plan of top-level contacts, including possibility of the Russian leader's trip to Belgrade in the fall, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Serbian presidential administration said that the Russian leader had expressed his willingness to come to Belgrade in the fall during the phone conversation with Vucic.

"Yes, the plan of contacts at the highest level was discussed," Peskov said, answering whether Putin confirmed his visit to Belgrade in the fall.