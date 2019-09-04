UrduPoint.com
Putin Shares Advantages Of Contracted Ka-226T Helicopters With Modi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:04 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the advantages of Ka-226T helicopters, which Russia will supply to India under a bilateral deal, as the two leaders were examining the Russian-made choppers on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the advantages of Ka-226T helicopters, which Russia will supply to India under a bilateral deal, as the two leaders were examining the Russian-made choppers on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

In 2015, Russian and India signed a deal under which Moscow will supply to New Delhi 60 helicopters and 140 others will be assembled already in India with a localization level of up to 50-70 percent.

"I flew on this helicopter and liked it, it is very comfortable. Its advantage is that it has coaxial rotors and no tail rotor, so it withstands well crosswind pressures both in mountains and sea," Putin said and added that these features enable the helicopter to land on ships.

According to the Russian Helicopters JSC company representative, the Ka-226T has a modular design and can be delivered in a variety of modifications, including transport and medical models or a more comfortable passenger model - depending on what the customer, in this case the Indian Defense Ministry, needs.

"This is quite what you call 'Make in India' [government initiative aimed at transforming India into a global manufacturing hub]," Putin added.

Modi has also examined the Mi-171A2 advanced civilian helicopter, which Russia will be supplying to India under an earlier contract.

The fifth EEF is currently underway in the city of Vladivostok of Russia's Far East to run through Friday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

