Putin Shares Concerns Of Foreign Meddling In Belarus With EU's Michel - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his concerns about foreign states attempting to pressure Minsk with the head of the European Council Charles Michel, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"The situation in Belarus was discussed as the EU summit [on the matter] is about to take place.

Russia expressed concern over attempts of several countries to put pressure on the leadership of Belarus and destabilize the domestic politics there. Interest in preventing confrontation was expressed," the Kremlin said.

