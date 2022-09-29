UrduPoint.com

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment Of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gave a fundamental assessment of the unprecedented act of sabotage, an act of international terrorism against the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gave a fundamental assessment of the unprecedented act of sabotage, an act of international terrorism against the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The president of Russia gave a fundamental assessment of the unprecedented sabotage, in fact, an act of international terrorism against the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. It was noted that Russia was bringing this issue up for urgent discussion in the UN Security Council," the statement says.

