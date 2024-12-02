Putin Shelves 'World Friendship Games' Meant To Rival Olympics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed until further notice the World Friendship Games, seen as Moscow's alternative to the Olympic Games and originally meant to take pace this year, according to a Kremlin decree published Monday
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed until further notice the World Friendship Games, seen as Moscow's alternative to the Olympic Games and originally meant to take pace this year, according to a Kremlin decree published Monday.
The competition -- widely seen as Russia's response to being banned from the Paris Olympics due its Ukraine offensive -- were meant to take place in Yekaterinburg this September but in the summer postponed until an unspecified date in 2025.
The decree Monday said that the World Friendship Games were postponed "until a special decision" by the Russian president.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had called the Friendship games a "cynical attempt to politicise sport" and called on countries not to participate.
Ukraine had said Moscow wanted to use the event for "propaganda" purposes.
Russia had accused the IOC of "neo-Nazism" for banning its athletes and those of its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags in Paris.
Russia had last year said it would bring back the Friendship Games held in the 1980s in the Soviet Union, when some socialist countries had boycotted the Los Angeles Olympics.
Recent Stories
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
Open Court to address public grievances
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachmen ..
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd ..
Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province
Gilani extends greetings on UAE’s 53rd National Day
Speakers urge for collaborative efforts to address water woes in Karachi
Mortar explosion kills three seminary students in Bannu
Paris stocks, euro fall on France budget standoff
More Stories From World
-
Canal blast sparks new stand-off between Kosovo and Serbia53 minutes ago
-
UN chief defends plastic pollution talks after collapse53 minutes ago
-
Ghana's economy dominates tight election race1 hour ago
-
Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees1 hour ago
-
Georgia pro-EU protesters 'standing firm', president says1 hour ago
-
'Foreign interference' not behind Syria flareup: Turkey2 hours ago
-
Pakistan draws valuable lessons from coastal cities in China: Saleem Mandviwalla2 hours ago
-
Germany says 'door remains open' for Georgia to join EU2 hours ago
-
'Future of planet' at stake at ICJ hearings: Vanuatu33 minutes ago
-
Stampede kills at least 56 at Guinea football match2 hours ago
-
Thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants2 hours ago
-
Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees3 hours ago