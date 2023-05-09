Putin, Shoigu Hold Brief Conversation After Victory Day Parade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a brief conversation following the World War Two Victory Day parade in Moscow on Tuesday.

The president, together with the defense minister, had a separate conversation with the commanders of the units that participated in the parade.

Then Putin went to the Alexander Garden to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier together with foreign leaders who arrived in Moscow to attend the parade.