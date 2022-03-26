UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Bill Criminalizing Disinformation About Russian Overseas Agencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Putin Signs Bill Criminalizing Disinformation About Russian Overseas Agencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law on Friday that criminalizes slanderous or false information about Russian diplomatic missions and government agencies operating abroad.

Attempts to defame Russian embassies, emergency services and prosecutors will be punished with fines of up to 1 million rubles ($9,800) or a jail term of up to 15 years for repeat offenses.

Those found to be spreading fake news about Russian diplomatic missions and agencies abroad will also face a fine or a jail term.

Severity will increase if the offender abuses public office, falsifies evidence or causes serious harm. The maximum jail time is 15 years and the heftiest fine is 5 million rubles.

The new law mirrors the one passed in early March to ban the intentional spreading of fake news about the Russian military. It took effect days after Russia launched a special security operation in Ukraine.

