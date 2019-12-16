UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Bill On Fines Up To $80,000 For Breaking 'Foreign Agent' Media Law

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Putin Signs Bill on Fines Up to $80,000 for Breaking 'Foreign Agent' Media Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill on fines for the violation of the "foreign agent" media legislation that allows a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($80,000) for a legal entity's gross violation of "foreign agent" media activities, according to the official portal of legal information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill on fines for the violation of the "foreign agent" media legislation that allows a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($80,000) for a legal entity's gross violation of "foreign agent" media activities, according to the official portal of legal information.

The draft legislation was submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament in 2017. The gross violation implies a repeated � more than twice in the year � violation of the Media Law.

According to the document, a violation of the "foreign agent" media legislation prescribes the imposition of an administrative fine of 10,000 rubles on citizens, 50,000 rubles on officials and 500,000 rubles on legal entities.

A repeated violation of the law prescribes the imposition of fines amounting to 100,000 rubles, 200,000 rubles and 5 million rubles on citizens, officials and legal entities, respectively.

In November of 2017, Putin signed a law on assigning the "foreign agent" status for media that are funded by foreign states or organizations. The law was drafted in response to the pressure put on Russian media in the United States. RT America, in particular, was forced to register as a "foreign agent" at the demand of the US Department of Justice.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Fine Vladimir Putin United States November 2017 Media Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Education and ..

7 minutes ago

Brutal killing of APS students never be forgotten: ..

32 seconds ago

Vertonghen hails Mourinho 'fighting mentality' aft ..

34 seconds ago

New Iranian Ambassador Expects to Enhance Cooperat ..

35 seconds ago

Pakistan home to multiple ethnic groups, minoritie ..

39 seconds ago

Kiev slams Rayo fans after 'Nazi' chants at Ukrain ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.