Putin Signs Bill on Fines Up to $80,000 for Breaking 'Foreign Agent' Media Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill on fines for the violation of the "foreign agent" media legislation that allows a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($80,000) for a legal entity's gross violation of "foreign agent" media activities, according to the official portal of legal information.

The draft legislation was submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament in 2017. The gross violation implies a repeated � more than twice in the year � violation of the Media Law.

According to the document, a violation of the "foreign agent" media legislation prescribes the imposition of an administrative fine of 10,000 rubles on citizens, 50,000 rubles on officials and 500,000 rubles on legal entities.

A repeated violation of the law prescribes the imposition of fines amounting to 100,000 rubles, 200,000 rubles and 5 million rubles on citizens, officials and legal entities, respectively.

In November of 2017, Putin signed a law on assigning the "foreign agent" status for media that are funded by foreign states or organizations. The law was drafted in response to the pressure put on Russian media in the United States. RT America, in particular, was forced to register as a "foreign agent" at the demand of the US Department of Justice.