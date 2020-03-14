Putin Signs Constitutional Amendments Into Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially singed the law on introducing amendments to the Russian constitution, a document published on the official legal information web portal showed on Saturday.

The law "On improving the regulation of certain issues of the organization and functioning of public authority" was dated March 11.

The law was passed by both houses of Russia's parliament and includes amendments imposing new requirements on president, ministers and carious officials; stipulating social guarantees; and changing parliament's authority, among other this. Moreover, they allow the incumbent president to seek re-election in 2024.

The law will need to be approved by the Russian public in an all-Russian voted slated for April 22.