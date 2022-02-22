Putin Signs Cooperation Agreements With LPR, DPR

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed agreements with the heads of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.

On Monday, after an extraordinary large meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the head of state addressed the citizens of Russia, saying that he considered it necessary to make a decision to immediately recognize the sovereignty of the LPR and the DPR.

Immediately after the appeal, the president signed decrees in the Kremlin recognizing the republics.

After signing the decrees, Putin and the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, signed an agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic. Then Putin and the head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, signed an agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between Russia and the Luhansk People's Republic.