Putin Signs Decree Allowing Citizens of DPR, LPR, Ukraine to Stay in Russia Indefinitely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Saturday on the right of citizens of the Donetsk, Luhansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR) and Ukraine to stay in Russia indefinitely and work without permit under a number of conditions, according to the official legal information portal.

"Establish that: citizens of the DPR, LPR and Ukraine: have the right to temporarily stay in the Russian Federation without limiting the terms established by the Federal Law of July 25, 2002 'On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation,' subject to their passage in the manner and terms determined by this Federal Law, mandatory state fingerprint registration, photographing, as well as medical examination for the presence or absence of the fact of use of narcotic drugs," the decree read.

The decree also granted citizens of the LPR, DPR and Ukraine the right to work in Russia without a work permit or patent if the conditions are met.

In addition, Putin signed a decree on social payments to citizens who were forced to leave the DPR, LPR and Ukraine and arrived in Russia, including pensioners and disabled people, the portal said.