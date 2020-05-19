Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree annulling Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov's appointment as the acting prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree annulling Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov's appointment as the acting prime minister.

On April 30, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told Putin that he had contracted COVID-19 and invited the president to appoint Belousov as the acting head of the cabinet.

Shortly after, a relevant decree was signed.

"To declare void the decree of the Russian Federation president, ... signed on April 30, 2020, 'On performance of duties of the chairman of the Russian Federation's government'," the order, published on the Kremlin website, read.