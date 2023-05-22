Putin Signs Decree Obliging Eurobond Issuers to Release Replacement Bonds

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree that obliges Russian legal entities that have obligations under Eurobonds to issue replacement bonds by the end of 2023, according to the official legal information portal.

"Russian legal entities with Eurobonds obligations should ensure the fulfillment of obligations to holders of Eurobonds, whose rights are taken into account by Russian depositories, by placing bonds before January 1, 2024, the payment of which, when they are placed, is carried out in Eurobonds or cash with the intended use of the funds raised for the purchase of Eurobonds," the document read.

The provisions of the decree do not apply to organizations that have duly fulfilled their obligations to holders of Eurobonds whose rights are taken into account by Russian depositories by issuing replacement bonds before the date of entry into force of the decree.

Russian legal entities that have issued replacement bonds have the right to make additional issues of such bonds an unlimited number of times, while the volume of the issue of bonds must be similar to the volume of the issue of Eurobonds for which obligations have not been fulfilled.