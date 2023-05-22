UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Decree Obliging Eurobond Issuers To Release Replacement Bonds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Putin Signs Decree Obliging Eurobond Issuers to Release Replacement Bonds

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree that obliges Russian legal entities that have obligations under Eurobonds to issue replacement bonds by the end of 2023, according to the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree that obliges Russian legal entities that have obligations under Eurobonds to issue replacement bonds by the end of 2023, according to the official legal information portal.

"Russian legal entities with Eurobonds obligations should ensure the fulfillment of obligations to holders of Eurobonds, whose rights are taken into account by Russian depositories, by placing bonds before January 1, 2024, the payment of which, when they are placed, is carried out in Eurobonds or cash with the intended use of the funds raised for the purchase of Eurobonds," the document read.

The provisions of the decree do not apply to organizations that have duly fulfilled their obligations to holders of Eurobonds whose rights are taken into account by Russian depositories by issuing replacement bonds before the date of entry into force of the decree.

Russian legal entities that have issued replacement bonds have the right to make additional issues of such bonds an unlimited number of times, while the volume of the issue of bonds must be similar to the volume of the issue of Eurobonds for which obligations have not been fulfilled.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin January

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: F ..

Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: Federal Minister for Parliament ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt devising strategy to ensure effective control ..

Govt devising strategy to ensure effective control on selling, use of drugs: NA ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petro ..

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petroleum &amp; Gas Conference

17 minutes ago
 Task force set up to improving agricultural value ..

Task force set up to improving agricultural value chain

6 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seek ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeks report from IGP into killing ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.