Putin Signs Decree on Appointment of Novak as Russian Deputy Prime Minister - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the appointment of Alexander Novak as Russian Deputy Prime Minister, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with paragraph 'd' of Article 83 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, to appoint Alexander Valentinovich Novak as Russian Deputy Prime Minister, relieving him of his post [of Energy Minister].

This decree comes into force from the date of its signing," the decree says.

Putin also appointed RusHydro CEO Nikolay Shulginov as the energy minister, Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev as the transport minister, the Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov as the natural resources minister, First Deputy Construction Minister Irek Fayzullin as the construction minister, Far East Development Fund head Aleksei Chekunkov as the minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.