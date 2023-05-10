UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Decree On Conscription Of Citizens In Reserve For Military Training In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 07:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree on the conscription of Russian citizens staying in reserve for military training in 2023, according to the official legal information portal.

"I decree to conscript the citizens of the Russian Federation who are in reserve to undergo military training in the Russian armed forces, the troops of the Russian national guard, state security bodies and bodies of the Federal Security Service in 2023," the document read.

The Russian Government and regional authorities have been instructed to ensure the implementation of the decree.

