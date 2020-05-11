UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Decree On Extending COVID-19 Containment Measures In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

Putin Signs Decree on Extending COVID-19 Containment Measures in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree on extending restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Kremlin's press office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree on extending restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Kremlin's press office said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree 'on determining the procedure for extending the measures to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety of the population in Russia's regions amid the spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled realme 6 and 6pro“the m ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways bearing Rs 5 b per month loss du ..

5 minutes ago

PTI govt continues to help lockdown affectees: Min ..

5 minutes ago

All COVID-19 Precautions to Remain in Place After ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks open lower as market weighs restarts

9 minutes ago

Russia Increased COVID-19 Tests to 170,000 Per Day ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.