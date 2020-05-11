Putin Signs Decree on Extending COVID-19 Containment Measures in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree on extending restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Kremlin's press office said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree 'on determining the procedure for extending the measures to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety of the population in Russia's regions amid the spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)," the Kremlin said.