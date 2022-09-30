Putin Signs Decree on Facilitated Admission of Foreign Contract Servicemen to Citizenship

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the facilitated admission of foreigners who have signed military service contracts to Russian citizenship: for this they need to participate in hostilities for at least six months or receive a mutilation or injury that does not allow them to continue service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the facilitated admission of foreigners who have signed military service contracts to Russian citizenship: for this they need to participate in hostilities for at least six months or receive a mutilation or injury that does not allow them to continue service.

"With applications for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner ... the right to apply: (those who) took part in hostilities for at least six months in their composition or took part in them for less than six months and received a mutilation (wound, injury, concussion), as a result of which they are subject to dismissal (dismissed) from military service for health reasons,", the document says.

In addition, their spouses, children and parents can apply for Russian citizenship as well.