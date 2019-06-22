UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Decree On Georgia-Related Security Measures

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Putin Signs Decree on Georgia-Related Security Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree on measures to ensure Russia's national security in light of anti-Russian actions in Georgia,  the Kremlin press service said.

"President Vladimir Putin signed the decree On Certain Measures to Ensure the National Security of the Russian Federation and Protection of Russian Citizens from Criminal and Other Illegal Actions," the press service said in a statement.

The decree orders Russian air carriers to temporarily stop passenger flights from Russia to Georgia starting July 8, 2019.

It also advises Russian tour operators and agents to suspend sales of tours to Georgia until the ban is lifted.

The decree also instructs the Russian government to take measures to ensure the return of Russian citizens temporarily staying in Georgia, as well as their luggage, back to Russia.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry, together with other relevant Federal executive bodies and organizations, must establish coordination with the Georgian authorities in resolving issues related to ensuring security of Russian citizens and their return to Russia," the document says.

