Putin Signs Decree on Granting Special Quotas on Higher Education for War Heroes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed an amendment to the law "On education in the Russian Federation" establishing a special quota for those who have distinguished themselves during the special military operation in Ukraine when they enroll in universities, the document published on the official internet portal of legal information showed.

According to the document, the amendment establishes a special quota of 10% for university majors that heroes of the Russian Federation and those awarded three Orders of Courage can choose without having to pass entrance examinations.

The law also introduces a 10% quota for priority admission to universities for children of servicemen who were wounded, injured or contused in the conflict zone.