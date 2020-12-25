Putin Signs Decree on Holding Year of Science, Technology in Russia in 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree on holding the year of science and technology in Russia in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree on holding the year of science and technology in Russia in 2021.

"In order to further develop science and technology in the Russian Federation, I decree to hold the Year of Science and Technology in the Russian Federation in 2021," Putin said in a document published on the official internet portal of legal information.

Until December 25, the presidential administration of the Russian Federation was instructed to form an organizing committee for the year of science and technology and to approve its composition.

According to the document, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko would be appointed as cochairs of the organizing committee for the year of science and technology.

In addition, the government of Russia was tasked to ensure the development and approval of the plan for the main measures to hold the year of science and technology in the Russian Federation. It was also recommended that the regional authorities carry out the necessary activities for the year of science and technology.

This decree goes into force on the date of its signing, December 25.