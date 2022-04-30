UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Decree On May Payments To WWII Veterans In LPR, DPR, Ukrainian Territories

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Saturday a decree on a one-time payment in the amount of 10,000 rubles ($140) to the World War II veterans living in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) and liberated Ukrainian territories ahead of the May holidays, according to the official legal information portal

"(I hereby order to) make a one-time payment in May 2022 to people with disabilities and participants of the Great Patriotic War living in DPR, LPR, and in the liberated territories of Ukraine in the amount of 10,000 rubles," the decree said.

Putin also signed a decree on one-time payments of three million rubles and five million rubles to Russian officials and other civilians sent to the DPR and LPR to fulfill administrative tasks and help restore the republics' infrastructure in the event of their injury or death, respectively.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

