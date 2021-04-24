UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Decree On Measures To Influence Unfriendly Actions Of Foreign States

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Putin Signs Decree on Measures to Influence Unfriendly Actions of Foreign States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the application of measures of influence on unfriendly actions of foreign states, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin signed a decree 'On the application of measures of influence (counteraction) on unfriendly actions of foreign states,'" the statement says.

The Russian government should determine a list of unfriendly foreign states against which measures of influence will be applied, the Kremlin said.

"The Russian government ... to determine the list of unfriendly foreign states, in respect of which the measures of influence (counteraction), established by this decree, are applied," it said.

The decree comes into force from the day of its official publication and is valid until the cancellation of the measures of influence established by it.

Russia will limit the hiring of employees in Russia to diplomatic missions of foreign states that allow unfriendly actions, according to the decree.

Agreements concluded by diplomatic missions of unfriendly countries with individuals, the number of which exceeds the number determined by the Russian government, are subject to termination, the decree says.

The measures do not apply to employees of diplomatic missions and consulates representing their respective state, it says.

