Putin Signs Decree on Measures to Settle Foreigners' Legal Status in Russia Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on temporary measures regulating the legal status of foreign citizens in Russia due to the spread of coronavirus, the Kremlin's press service said on Saturday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Decree 'on temporary measures to resolve the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation amid the threat of the further spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)," the statement said.