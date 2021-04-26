UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Decree On Military Training Call-Up For Russia's Reservists

Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a call-up for military training for the reservists, the document was published on the official legal information portal

"I order to call up in 2021 Russian citizens who are in reserve to undergo military training in the Russian Federation's armed forces and the Federal security agencies," the document read.

"I order to call up in 2021 Russian citizens who are in reserve to undergo military training in the Russian Federation's armed forces and the Federal security agencies," the document read.

Under the decree, the Russian cabinet and regional authorities are instructed to ensure the implementation of the measures necessary for conscription of Russian reservists to undergo military training, and for the organization of the training sessions. This decree comes into force from the day of its official publication, April 26.

