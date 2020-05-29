UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Decree On Non-Working Day, Military Parade On June 24 To Celebrate Victory Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on military parades and fireworks to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War on June 24, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and the Victory Parade on June 24, 1945, as a sign of gratitude by the descendants of those who defeated the Nazi invaders, paying tribute to the great feat, heroism and dedication of war veterans, I decide to hold June 24, 2020, military parades involving arms and military equipment, using in the prescribed manner the official symbol of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War ” the Victory Banner;  and artillery salute at 10 p.

m. local time in Moscow and other cities of Russia," Putin's statement says.

Putin also declared June 24 a non-working day.

"To declare June 24, 2020, a paid non-working day," the statement says.

