Putin Signs Decree On Non-Working Days In Russia From October 30 To November 7 - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree on non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7, the Kremlin said.
"The president signed the Decree 'On the establishment of non-working days in the territory of the Russian Federation in October - November 2021," the Kremlin said.
The Russian regions are allowed to extend the period of non-working days if the COVID-19 situation remains difficult, according to the decree.