Putin Signs Decree on Non-Working Days in Russia From October 30 to November 7 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree on non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree on non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7, the Kremlin said.

"The president signed the Decree 'On the establishment of non-working days in the territory of the Russian Federation in October - November 2021," the Kremlin said.

The Russian regions are allowed to extend the period of non-working days if the COVID-19 situation remains difficult, according to the decree.