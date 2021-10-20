UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Decree On Non-Working Days In Russia From October 30 To November 7 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:10 PM

Putin Signs Decree on Non-Working Days in Russia From October 30 to November 7 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree on non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree on non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7, the Kremlin said.

"The president signed the Decree 'On the establishment of non-working days in the territory of the Russian Federation in October - November 2021," the Kremlin said.

The Russian regions are allowed to extend the period of non-working days if the COVID-19 situation remains difficult, according to the decree.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin October November From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADN ..

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADNOC&#039;s BoD Executive Commit ..

3 minutes ago
 IMF Says Ukraine Responding 'Very Well' to COVID-1 ..

IMF Says Ukraine Responding 'Very Well' to COVID-19 Crisis

2 minutes ago
 PMIC contacts ICIJ to get data of citizens named i ..

PMIC contacts ICIJ to get data of citizens named in Pandora Papers

2 minutes ago
 DC lays foundation stone of Masjid at Bahawal Gymk ..

DC lays foundation stone of Masjid at Bahawal Gymkhana Club

2 minutes ago
 Govt focus on uplift of far-flung areas; MPA

Govt focus on uplift of far-flung areas; MPA

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister chairs meeting on development of Ba ..

Prime Minister chairs meeting on development of Balakot City as tourist hub

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.