Putin Signs Decree On Pilot Project To Change Level Structure Of Russia's Higher Education

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree on the implementation of a pilot project aimed at transforming the levels of higher education in Russia.

"With the aim to improve the system of higher education, training of high-skilled personnel to meet long-term needs of economic and social areas, I decree to be considered necessary the implementation of a pilot project in 2023-2024 and 2025-2026 academic years to change the level structure of professional education," the document read.

The decree provides for a new structure of higher education that would include basic higher education, specialized higher education and postgraduate studies.

Master's degree programs will be implemented within specialized higher education, with studies under these programs taking from one to three years, according to the document.

The pilot project will be implemented at six Russian universities, the decree read.

Earlier in the year, Putin proposed a return to the traditional four- to six-year higher education structure in Russia to train high-class specialists and meet labor market demand, enhancing the country's security, sovereignty and competitiveness.

