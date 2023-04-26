UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Decree On Response Measures If Russian Assets Abroad Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) if Russian assets abroad are seized.

According to the decree, German energy company Uniper's shares in its Russian subsidiary Unipro and shares in Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy company Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo.

