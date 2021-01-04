UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Decree on Roadmap for Stopping Virus Spillovers From Aboard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that aims to prevent dangerous infectious diseases from slipping into the country, according to the document published on Monday.

The nine-page decree confirmed the "plan of action of public authorities to avert the threat of emergencies caused by introduction and spread of dangerous infectious diseases in Russia.

The government has until early April to come up with a "unified algorithm" for inter-departmental and regional cooperation on curbing the spread of infections from abroad.

