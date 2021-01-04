Putin Signs Decree on Roadmap for Stopping Virus Spillovers From Aboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that aims to prevent dangerous infectious diseases from slipping into the country, according to the document published on Monday.

The nine-page decree confirmed the "plan of action of public authorities to avert the threat of emergencies caused by introduction and spread of dangerous infectious diseases in Russia.

"

The government has until early April to come up with a "unified algorithm" for inter-departmental and regional cooperation on curbing the spread of infections from abroad.